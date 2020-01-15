Strong cold front crossing through tonight, gusty winds plus much colder air arrives tomorrow!

GUSTY THURSDAY: A strong piece of energy swings through tonight dragging through a cold front that will bring back winter’s wrath! Temperatures tomorrow will likely be the warmest in the mid to late morning hours and dropping through the afternoon. Highs are still likely to be in the mid 40s, but by the afternoon they’ll fall to about the 40 degree mark. It’ll feel significantly colder though, once you factor in the gusty winds. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the entire area tonight with wind gusts up to 50 mph expected, especially early in the afternoon. This will make our wind chills feel more like the low 30s and upper 20s. Gusty winds persist into the overnight period Thursday into Friday, but will calm through the day on Friday.

WEEKEND WINTER WOES: A strong storm system will impact the area this weekend bringing everything in the kitchen sink from snow to sleet to freezing rain and maybe even plain ole rain. The timing of the system continues to push back later and later with snow now looking to start mid to late Saturday morning and continue through the day. Initially, temperatures look to be cold enough to support snow, but they will likely climb through the day as warm air mixes in. This will force a changeover to sleet and further south maybe even plain rain. Given the warming trend we’ve seen with this system, we continue to monitor the potential for accumulating snow, but not a significant amount. The dangerous part of this storm will be the icing potential from sleet and freezing rain. A couple inches possible across our southern counties, but slightly higher totals possible north of the turnpike. We will be releasing our first official snowfall map Thursday evening! All winter weather comes to an end late Saturday night and blustery conditions settle in for Sunday.

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON: By far, the coldest air of the season will arrive in the wake of this weekend’s winter weather system. Blustery winds will pick up on Sunday unleashing all of the cold air that’s been locked away in Canada. Temperatures on Sunday will likely hover in the low 30s, but the important thing to remember is how gusty those winds will be. Wind chills on Sunday will likely be in the teens and even colder air moves in as we head into next week. Highs likely to only be in the mid 20s by Tuesday with gusty winds and snow squalls possible. Winter has certainly been mild so far, but things are about to get really cold!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann