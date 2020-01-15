Lackawanna County teacher couple convicted of sexual assault of same teenager sentenced to prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, PA (WNEP) -- Married former teachers were sentenced Tuesday for each having a sexual relationship with the same teenager.

Nick and Ruth Baggetta, both former teachers, were convicted in June of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Nick Baggetta was sentenced to four and a half to nine years in prison plus probation. Ruth Baggetta was sentenced to two and a half to six years plus probation.

Ruth Baggetta was on home confinement so she could be with her baby girl, but she was taken into custody while her baby watched.

Ruth and Nick Baggetta were found guilty in June of 2019 of all the charges against them, including institutional sexual assault. The charges stemmed from a nearly two-year sexual relationship the Baggettas had with a 16-year-old girl. At the time, Nick was a teacher at Fell Charter School near Carbondale, Ruth was a band director at Lakeland High School.

The victim is now 19 and she was in the courtroom. The judge said she will be scarred for the rest of her life.

The Baggettas and their parents all addressed the judge before the sentencing, begging him to allow Ruth and Nick to be placed on home confinement so they could continue raising their daughter. The judge said he sympathized with the families but reminded the couple that their daughter is in this situation because of their criminal actions.

Both are now in custody.