Thompson's Company recalls waterproofing wood and masonry protectors due to fire hazard

Thompson’s WaterSeal has issued a recall of more than 850,000 waterproofing protectors, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Name of product: Thompson’s® WaterSeal® Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in Aerosol Cans

Hazard: The contents of the cans can react with the package, causing rust to form along the can seam, which could spread to other areas of the can and create pinhole leaks. Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition. Leaking sealer can also result in property damage.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in aerosol cans, discard the products in accordance with local requirements and contact The Thompson’s Company for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries: The Thompson’s Company received approximately 18 reports of leaking cans from retailers. No injuries, fires, or property damage were reported.

Sold At: Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.

Source: CPSC