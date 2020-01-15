WATCH: U.S. House walks impeachment measures against President Trump to Senate Chambers

​​

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After voting to approve seven impeachment managers to prosecute the case against President Donald Trump Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives will officially walk the measures to the U.S. Senate Chambers.

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson will sign the impeachment paperwork, which will then be paraded to the Senate, with House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving leading the way.

The paperwork is escorted in blue folders, walked through Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to Secretary of the Senate Julie Adams.

