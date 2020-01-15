WATCH: U.S. House walks impeachment measures against President Trump to Senate Chambers

Posted 5:00 PM, January 15, 2020, by

​​

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After voting to approve seven impeachment managers to prosecute the case against President Donald Trump Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives will officially walk the measures to the U.S. Senate Chambers.

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson will sign the impeachment paperwork, which will then be paraded to the Senate, with House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving leading the way.

The paperwork is escorted in blue folders, walked through Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to Secretary of the Senate Julie Adams.

You can watch the procession in the viewer above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.