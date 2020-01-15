× York County OK’s purchase of more voting machines after complaints over long lines & lack of privacy

York County is purchasing 65 additional voting machines to add to the 180 the county already owns.

Commissioners voted Wednesday to purchase the machines from Dominion voting systems of Denver, Colorado at a price of $218,270. The cost covers the additional tabulators/scanners and ballot boxes, 4 ADA units with carts as well as additional firmware, software, warranties and licensing for all of the additional equipment. Licensing and warranty fees will be $1,660 per year commencing year 2 through year 8.

“An order will be placed and they will be shipped in plenty of time to arrive before the (Presidential) primary,” said Julie Wheeler, President of the York County Commissioners.

The additional paper ballot machines were ordered after complaints of long lines and a lack of privacy during the election in 2019.

During Tuesday’s special election race for the state’s 48th Senatorial district, York County officials tested additional machines inside polling places. Commissioners also visited polling places to hear feedback from voters.

Learn more about how York County handled the special election here.

Wheeler said the money for the additional scanners will come “from the general fund. But, there is matching money available up to 60% from the state.”

The county said it reached the number of 65 additional machines after extensive time tests based on voter turnout numbers from past Presidential elections. A task force said those tests revealed a ‘worst case scenario’ of 31 seconds per ballot, revealing that each scanner could handle 1500 voters on election day. However, the task force said the addition of 65 scanners is a ‘conservative approach’ that will get the county through the primary. Following the primary, the task force advised the county it should determine from the data if more scanners are needed for future elections.

“If additional machines are needed there is also additional money available from the state. Certainly, as the Board of Commissioners it is our responsibility to be fiscally responsible with county dollars. So, all those things will be taken into consideration when we have the data to make that decision,” said Wheeler.

The county also noted, the additional 65 scanners are being purchased at a cheaper price. The 180 scanners used in the 2019 elections cost $4900 a piece.

“We felt it was prudent to have the discussion on asking for a better price for our York Countians,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler emphasized the goal is to make the election process run smoothly and efficiently. She also said she recognizes this is an area in which the county needs to improve, and the Commissioners will lead the charge.

“At the end of the day the proof is going to be in the pudding. Right? And, the voters are going to tell us if we addressed the issues that were brought forth last year and the beginning of this year,” said Wheeler.