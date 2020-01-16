Breezy and cold today, watching snow and mix chances this weekend

WINDY AND COLD: Gusty conditions make for a chilly afternoon as temperatures slowly but steadily drop into the evening. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of our counties until 7PM with gusts over 45MPH possible. Wind chills stay in the upper-20s and low-30s all day long with mostly clear skies. A few lake effect flurries can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows dip into the 20s to start our Friday.

WATCHING WINTER WEATHER SATURDAY: Winds calm down, but temperatures stay cold Friday. Highs only reach the mid-30s with mostly sunny skies. Heading into Saturday, there is still a lot to be debated about the timing and amounts of winter weather expected throughout the day. Flurries turn to snow showers in the mid-to-late morning and continue for a couple of hours. Light accumulation is currently expected. In the early afternoon, a transition to sleet and freezing rain will be possible, which will still be just as hazardous for travel as we go throughout the first half of the weekend. High temperatures just above freezing will be the norm. A brief transition to rain or drizzle will be possible towards dinner, but we’ll be riding the freezing temperature line very closely. Be prepared to alter plans Saturday if you haven’t already. Stay tuned for updates on specific snowfall totals and more as we get closer to time. We dry out Sunday, but blustery conditions with gusty winds will be the norm. Highs stay in the low-30s.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: We dip even further, right at the 30-degree mark, for afternoon highs Monday. Breezy conditions persist with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows well into the teens will be the norm Monday morning and throughout the first half of the week. Afternoon wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s also will be common with a few flurries Tuesday. We stay cold, highs in the upper-20s and near-30 heading into the middle part of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann