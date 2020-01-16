× Carlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager due to his involvement in Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

NEW YORK — Carlos Beltran’s tenure as manager of the New York Mets ended before he even managed a game.

According to a reports by Yahoo Sports and ESPN, Beltran is stepping down from his position due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Breaking: Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/GkUdzKxpDk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2020

Beltran was the only player named in Major League Baseball’s investigation of the Astros. The Mets signed him to a three-year deal to manage the team on Nov. 1, 2019. It was Beltran’s first job as a manager in the Majors.

But Beltran was one of the key players in the Astros’ scheme to tip off hitters by stealing the opponent’s pitching signs, according to MLB’s investigation, which was issued this week.

“Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter,” the MLB report said, according to ESPN.

The scheme the Astros came up with involved using video cameras and trash cans to send signals to the hitters, tipping them to the kind of pitch that was about to be delivered.

Beltran was nine-time All-Star during his 20 years in the majors. He finished his major-league career with the Astros in 2017, and spent 2018 as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Beltran, 42, played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011.