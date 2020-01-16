Doctor, flu patient who spent time in critical care, speak out on dangers of the disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNSYLVANIA-- The Commonwealth is 1 of 45 states that have reported widespread levels of the flu this season.

Cases are only expected to increase for the foreseeable future.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Flor Munoz, M.D., M.S., of Baylor College of Medicine, Houston and Tash Haynes, a 37-year-old mother of two who was hospitalized for 16 days as a result of complications from the flu, spoke with us about the dangers of the virus.

A non-profit organization, Families Fighting Flu, is who our guests are speaking on behalf on.

