Eagles DB Avonte Maddox among organizers of Celebrity Softball Game to be played at Clipper Magazine Stadium

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Philadelphia Eagles player will be among the organizers of a Celebrity Softball Game that will be played at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The details of the game will be announced Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at a press conference.

Eagles’ DB Avonte Maddox along with the other organizers of the event will be on hand to offer more on the game that is set to benefit Lancaster area charities.

