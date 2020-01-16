× Harrisburg Heat are back home after extended road stretch

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Local indoor soccer fans may be going through some withdrawal. Here’s some good news, the Harrisburg Heat’s extended road stretch is over and it’s time to welcome them home this weekend. They are back in the Farm Show Arena after over a month on the road. They have played just two opponents so far in their eight games so the club is excited to see the home fans and face some new challenges.

"I'm excited and you fans I want you guys to come out because it is going to be a great couple games," insists Heat Forward Jerjer Gibson. "We have something up our sleeves and you don't want to miss."

The Heat currently sit in 4th place with a record of 5-3. If a playoff run is in the cards, now is the time to take care of business with an extended home stand.

"Can we get to that 9-3 record can we get to 8-4 that is going to be key," said Pat Healey, Heat GM and Head Coach. "We got to win three out of four home games in my opinion these next two weeks."

The Heat have home games on January 18th, 19th, 24th and 26th.