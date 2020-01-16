It’s a New Year: Time for renewed fun in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– 2020 is set to be a big year in Hershey.

The entertainment lineup is jam-packed with big names, beginning with Post Malone at the GIANT Center on February 22.

Elton John will hit Hersheypark Stadium on April 20, followed by Ozzy Osbourne and Zac Brown Ban on June 6 & 20 respectively.

The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer highlights the end of the summer on August 16.

The 2020 Broadway Series will continue at Hershey Theatre, as Waitress will run from April 14-19 while Anastasia will hit the stage from July 21-26.

The series will conclude with the Book of Mormon from August 11-16.

That is just a preview of the number of different shows that are coming to Hershey this year.

ZooAmerica will be hosting Discovery Weekends where kids ages 8 and under are able to enter ZooAmerica for free on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of January.

The zoo is also hosting Sensory Friendly Morning on Saturday, January 25, where there will be modified exhibits with subdued lights and sounds, along with calming rooms and special animal encounters.

This time of year features the lowest price on 2020 Hersheypark Season Passes, and it’s an offer that runs out on January 31.

Of course, the Hershey Bears are still in season, with a number of games left to be played at the GIANT Center.

Finally, the MeltSpa by Hershey is offering a Cinnamon Mocha Collection through the end of January that will feature massages, body scrubs, body wraps, manicures, and pedicures.

Gabrielle Lyon from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on what’s coming to Hershey in 2020.