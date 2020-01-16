× Lancaster hotel employee accused of moving body of overdose victim, tampering with evidence

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a Lancaster hotel employee with abuse of a corpse after he allegedly removed the body of an overdose victim from a room and left it in the hotel courtyard.

Cody James Guyer, 29, of Lancaster, is also charged with tampering with evidence in the incident, which occurred around 7:04 a.m. on Wednesday at the Clarion Inn & Suites on the 1400 block of Lititz Pike.

According to police, Guyer rented a room to the overdose victim, who he was acquainted with. The man later died in the room, police say.

Guyer allegedly entered the room and moved the body, then returned to take a hypodermic needle, a white towel covered in blood, a pillow, and personal items belonging to the victim, which he then disposed of in separate trash containers in the vicinity of the hotel, according to police.

When police interviewed him about the incident, Guyer allegedly admitted to performing the acts, police say.

He was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment for booking.