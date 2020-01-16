× Lancaster Man overdoses in elementary school playground

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to six years in a state prison for retail theft and receiving stolen property, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Fortis, 36, pleaded guilty to counts of retail theft, receiving stolen property, and other related offenses in 2018, according to prosecutors.

In June of 2019, Fortis acted erratically and obtained a bag of 25 intravenous needles at a local elementary school. He then overdosed in the school’s playground, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors told the judge that Fortis has at least 11 separate criminal convictions since 2018, and did not show up at the probation office for intake regarding another previous conviction.

In court, Fortis explained he has had no one to help him with his addiction and mental health issues.

Due to prior sentences, court orders, and no signs of change in his behavior, Fortis will be sent to state prison.