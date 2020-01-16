× Man accused of threatening police with gun, knife

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Reamstown man has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening police with a gun and knife.

It occurred at 55-year-old Ricky Sweigart’s residence on January 13.

Police say they were called to Sweigart’s home four times that day for reports of a disturbance — it’s alleged he was harassing his neighbors.

Authorities issued him citations for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, per court documents, as a result of three of the visits, but things escalated when police responded a fourth time, which was at 11:28 p.m.

On the fourth call, Sweigart advised that he had a .38 pistol and that he was going to shoot police, it’s alleged. He’s then accused of going into his kitchen, grabbing a knife and threatening officers.