Man charged after domestic incident in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A York man is facing charges after a woman told police he assaulted her and shoved the end of a butane torch in her ear on Wednesday.

Michael Hinkle, 24, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, strangulation and harassment.

Police were dispatched on January 15 to an apartment along the 100 block of South Pershing Avenue for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home–they could hear a woman inside crying and screaming “Get him out of here! Arrest him, he hurt me!”

When officers entered the home, Hinkle ran into the bedroom and began making threats, according to court documents.

The woman told police the pair were engaged in an argument and when she attempted to leave Hinkle assaulted her. The woman also said Hinkle choked her and shoved the end of a butane torch in her ear. The woman’s child was present during the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers searched the home and found a loaded gun and ammunition under the couch cushion and in direct access to the woman’s child, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 7.