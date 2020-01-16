× Man taken into custody in connection with convenience store shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in Lancaster.

Miguel Ramos, of Manheim Township, was apprehended by agents of PA State Parole when he arrived at a regularly scheduled appointment with his parole officer.

Ramos is accused of shooting a 39-year-old Lancaster man inside M&M Mini-Market on South Ann Street January 9.

Police said some Ramos and the victim got into a physical altercation inside the store prior to the shooting.

The victim was shot once in the lower back and transported to the hospital. Ramos fled after the shooting.

Ramos faces the following charges: aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without license, court documents show.