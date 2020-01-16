× Report: Penn Waste purchased by Canadian company

Penn Waste, a waste disposal and recycling services company based in York County, has reportedly been purchased by Waste Connections, a waste services company headquartered in Canada.

The news was reported Thursday by Waste Dive, a publication that covers the trash collection and recycling industry.

Penn Waste was founded in 2000 by businessman, and former gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Scott Wagner.

In a news release dated December 17, Waste Connections said it acquired a “solid waste collection and recycling acquisition in south central Pennsylvania,” but did not specifically name Penn Waste.

Between January 13 and January 16, Penn Waste posted three job opportunities on its Facebook page. Those three jobs link directly to Waste Connections employment.

Penn Waste serves the following counties: Adams, Cumberland Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry and York.

Waste Connections serves more than seven million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 42 states, per its website. The company provides service to six provinces in Canada and also has intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.