The cold returns starting Thursday, with gusty winds and cold wind chills coming this way!

COOLING DOWN: Big changes are on the way, and they start today! The cold is coming back as an arctic air mass works back into the region on this Thursday. The morning turns breezy, with temperatures in the 40s under partly clear skies. The breezy winds start to bring back the colder air, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to middle 40s for the afternoon. However, it’s still a bit above average for this time of year. It’s breezy with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills feel like the 30s. Skies turn partly cloudy through the night, and there’s still a light breeze to a dd an extra chill. Overnight lows fall into the 20s. Wind chills could feel like the teens and even the single digits at times during their lowest point. Friday brings a return to seasonally cold air! There’s sunshine and clouds mixed, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. A breeze remains in place, but it does lighten through the afternoon. Wind chills feel as low as the 20s at times. It will be a shock to the system after the mild stretch!

WINTRY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking much more like January, bringing cold and even the chance for some winter weather now that the cold is back! We’re still eyeing Saturday for our next winter storm. Confidence remains high for a wintry mix, and some details are becoming clearer. This system likely starts as snow, though briefly, before transitioning to a wintry mix, and even some rain for parts of the area throughout the day. There’s still discrepancy on precipitation timing, although it looks like snow arrives during the middle to late morning before quickly transitioning to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain by late morning to early afternoon. A transition to rain for some takes place by evening before the precipitation exits, but lingering freezing rain is possible in colder valley locations. Computer models are trending towards a short stay for the colder air. This means it’s not looking like it will produce much snow for the area at this time with how quickly the transition to ice takes place. A question will be whether or not temperatures reach above freezing in many spots. This means a longer duration of sleet and freezing rain is possible. Either way, slippery and hazardous roads should be expected late Saturday morning and through the evening. Colder and breezy conditions settle in for Sunday, with temperatures in the lower 30s. Wind chills are in the upper teens and 20s!

BRUTAL COLD EARLY NEXT WEEK: Even colder air spirals in for Monday! Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with the chance for some snow showers or flurries. Temperatures only reach the middle 20s to near 30 degrees, with wind chills in the teens. Tuesday brings even colder conditions to the region! Temperatures are well below average for this time of year, with highs in the middle to upper 20s. It’s still a bit breezy, so wind chills remain in the teens. Wednesday is still cold, though temperatures are not as low. They remain below average, with highs in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds are light to calm, so that helps a bit with wind chill not being a factor. Skies are partly cloudy.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels