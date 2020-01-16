× Volbeat to rock GIANT Center in May

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Volbeat will return to GIANT Center on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with Gojira and The Picturebooks.

Tickets are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com the first day of onsale. After that day, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or GIANT Center Box Office.

Today, multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat confirmed 15 U.S. headlining dates on their Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour this April and May. Special guests Gojira will be direct support in Hershey, Pa., and The Picturebooks will open each night on this tour.

“We can’t wait to get back to the States and bring a full, headline-length Volbeat show to our U.S. fans,” said the band.

The band’s seventh studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound is out now. For the album, Volbeat— Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), and Jon Larsen (drums) —build upon the distinct, psychobilly, punk-tinged rock ‘n’ roll sound they are known for, while reaching for new creative summits.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment