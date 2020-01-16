× York man indicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges

HARRISBURG — A federal grand jury indicted a York man last week on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The January 8 indictment charges 23-year-old Shanquay Ritter with the following: possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm prohibited and threatening federal officer with intent to intimidate, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case against Ritter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It’s part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make safer neighborhoods.

Ritter’s case was also brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.