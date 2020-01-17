× Camp Hill woman taken to hospital after crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An elderly Camp Hill woman was taken to the hospital after a crash.

On January 16 around 6:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Route 15 Northbound and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Allen Township for a reported crash.

Police say that both vehicles involved in the crash were driving northbound on the entrance ramp to Route 15 from East Winding Hill Road.

Kathleen Lewis, 73, was driving a stopped vehicle in a travel lane while waiting for an opportunity to merge onto Route 15.

By the time the car behind Lewis realized her vehicle was illegally stopped, it was unable to avoid the collision, police say.

Lewis suffered unknown injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is known at this time.