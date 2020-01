× Catalytic converters stolen in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – Police are investigating a theft involving catalytic converters from a Mr. Tire store in Chambersburg.

Reported overnight on January 12, an unidentified person stole two catalytic converters from a Ford F-150 on 800 block of Norland Avenue in Franklin County.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they’re asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.