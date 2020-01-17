Cold and still breezy for Friday, then a wintry mix of snow to ice starts the weekend!

COLD IS HERE: The cold is back in our area! Temperatures have dropped into the 20s through the night. The winds aren’t are gusty, but there’s still enough of a breeze to make wind chills feel like the teens and even the single digits at times during their lowest point. Friday brings a full return to seasonally cold air! There’s sunshine and clouds mixed, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. A breeze remains in place, but it does lighten through the afternoon. Wind chills feel as low as the 20s at times. It will be a shock to the system after the mild stretch! Expect more cold for Friday evening plans, but the winds continue to lighten. Clouds increase through the night, with temperatures dipping back into the lower to middle 20s.

WINTRY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday our next winter storm impacts Central PA. Snow arrives and accumulates between the hours of 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. Some sleet likely starts mixing in closer to noon. From noon and onward through the afternoon and the evening, expect a mixture of primarily sleet and freezing rain. Temperatures in many spots won’t rise above freezing before the precipitation ends, so many locations won’t see plain rain mix in, but the best chance toward then end of this with be south of the turnpike towards evening. Either way, slippery and hazardous roads should be expected late Saturday morning and through the evening. Snow totals range up to 2 inches south of the turnpike, with a up to 4 inches possible north of the turnpike depending on the timing of the sleet. A layer of ice is expected on top oce the transitions takes place. Strong southeast to south winds make wind chills feel like the 20s. Colder and breezy conditions settle in for Sunday, with temperatures in the lower 30s. Wind chills are in the upper teens and 20s!

BRUTAL COLD EARLY NEXT WEEK: Even colder air spirals in for Monday! Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with the chance for some snow showers or flurries. Temperatures only reach the middle 20s to near 30 degrees, with wind chills in the teens. Tuesday brings even colder conditions to the region! Temperatures are well below average for this time of year, with highs in the middle to upper 20s. It’s still a bit breezy, so wind chills remain in the teens. Wednesday is still cold, though temperatures are not as low. They remain below average, with highs in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds are light to calm, so that helps a bit with wind chill not being a factor. Skies are partly cloudy. Thursday begins a slow moderation in temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to middle 30s.

