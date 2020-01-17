× Connor Barwin named Eagles special assistant to the general manager

Playing in the Super Bowl, having experience in the NFL for 10 years and earning Pro Bowl honors, Connor Barwin has been named the Philadelphia Eagles special assistant to their general manager, the organization announced Friday.

Reaching out to the executive vice president/general manager, Barwin wanted to help out his team as much as possible, the Eagles said.

According to the Eagles, Barwin will be aiding personnel staff in scouting talent, specifically focusing on player development for those who are transitioning from college football to the NFL.

“I’m done playing football, but my football career is not over,” said Barwin. “I want to stay involved. I want to help this team wherever I can and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and the personnel side. There’s still a lot that I can learn about the on-field part of the game, as well. I love being around. I still want to win a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls.”

Barwin also mentioned that he got to play for a bunch of really great football coaches and got a look inside on how other organizations are run.

“This is some insight that I can bring to the Philadelphia Eagles.”