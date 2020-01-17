× Drivers need to be aware for “No Winter Maintance” signs during the winter months

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – “NO WINTER MAINTENANCE” signs should not be ignored during the winter season, or else drivers may find themselves in unpredictable situations during inclement weather, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say.

The department is informing drivers to be cautious for roads that say “NO WINTER MAINTENANCE”, or, they claim, drivers may be stuck without any assistance.

Specifically during the winter months and especially when snow is in the forecast or already covering the ground, drivers need to be cognizant for roads that list these signs, according to police.

There are several roadways that have these signs posted and are generally township-maintained or located within remote conservation districts or game land areas, police say.

However, there is no legal obligation by case law to provide any attempts to assist any manner and the hazards posed to the first response community can make a delayed response even in the event of an emergency, says the NLCRPD.

If any rescue is needed, violators will face legal and civil penalties, according to police.