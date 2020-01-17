FestivICE kicks off in downtown York with plenty of family fun activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - FestivICE returns to Cherry Lane in downtown York through Saturday, January 18th. The free event features many family fun activities. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be sculpted, including a 40-foot ice slide for kids and adults to take free toboggan rides.

In addition to ice sculpting, there will be fire pits & s'mores, free children's activities in Central Market, York Traditions Bank prize wheel, and music. You may also see appearances from FestivICE Yeti, and Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

Nearby restaurants, bars, and retailers, including those in Central Market will be open through the event.

Friday, FestivICE will be open from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More details on FestivICE can be found here.