Former Lancaster Barnstormer Trayvon Robinson signs minor-league deal with White Sox

LANCASTER — Former Lancaster Barnstormers outfielder Trayvon Robinson has been signed to a minor-league contract by the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Friday.

Robinson, 32, played three seasons in Lancaster, from 2016 to 2018. He spent last season in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization at Class AAA Indianapolis, where he batted .297 with seven home runs and 36 RBI in 92 games and was voted on to the International League All-Star Team.

The switch-hitting outfielder joined the Barnstormers during the 2016 season after beginning the year with the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots. Over his 255-game tenure in Lancaster, Robinson batted .293 with 20 home runs and 108 RBI. He played all three outfield positions during his time with the Barnstormers.

The Los Angeles native’s professional career began in 2005, when he was drafted by the hometown Dodgers. He made his Major League debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2011. Robinson spent two seasons in the big leagues with the Mariners, batting .215 in 90 games.

The White Sox will be his seventh Major League organization.