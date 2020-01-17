FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York)

Posted 8:28 AM, January 17, 2020

York County Democrat Carol Hill-Evans was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat where she and FOX43's Matt Maisel discussed a controversial hand-held device ban while driving bill, York County's response to its November Election Day issues, and even baked goods!

