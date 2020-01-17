× Lancaster man facing charges after threatening minor into lying for custody dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster man is facing charges for lying and having a minor lie to officials about being abused to win a custody dispute.

Luis Rosario-Ortiz, 40, has been convicted of a misdemeanor for false reports of child abuse regarding incidents between October 2018 and April 2019.

During court proceedings, evidence was presented that Rosario-Ortiz created false stories of alleged abuse just before custody conferences regarding the divorce.

According to police, the child claimed that she originally lied for Rosario-Ortiz because she was scared of being punished.

Roasrio-Ortiz’s wife, testified that Luis was also abusive to her during their relationship.

Children Youth and Services along with the Lancaster County Police investigated the reports of abuse and determined they were false.

Rosario-Ortiz was convicted on Wednesday afternoon, and will now face charges.