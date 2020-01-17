× Man found hiding in dumpster after attempted robbery, vehicle pursuit with police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was found hiding in a dumpster after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank and fled from police.

It occurred on December 31 in Lower Allen Township.

Police say they were called to the area of the Americhoice FCU for a report of a suspicious male in a grey sweatshirt walking around with a black face mask. The caller advised the male had parked down the street in a black Kia Optima and with the black face mask on, pulled on the doors to the bank.

When police arrived, they located the Kia at the intersection of State Road and Carlisle Road and officers initiated a traffic stop, in which the driver fled.

Police say the driver turned right onto Orchard Road, stopped in the middle of the road and fled on foot.

The male got away but was found hiding in a dumpster a short time later, with his clothes laying next to the dumpster, along with a loaded Ruger .45 caliber handgun.

He was identified as 29-year-old Tashan Layton.

Layton faces the following charges: robbery, possession of firearm prohibited and fleeing or attempting to elude police, as well as summary offenses: vehicle registration suspended and driving without a license, court documents show.