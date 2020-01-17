Manheim man taken into custody after police search home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim man was taken into custody after police raided a home due to suspected drug related activity and harbored fugitives.

Timothy Boyd, 36, is facing weapons, drugs, and public drunkenness charges for his role in the incident.

On January 17, police and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of Sego Sago Road in Penn Township.

The search warrant was for a dwelling that is said to harbor wanted persons that have active arrest warrants.

Authorities say that in addition to the wanted people at the home, there was probable cause for drug related activity at the residence, along with multiple weapons.

Police were able to execute the warrant without incident, and Boyd was taken into custody before being released on unsecured bail.