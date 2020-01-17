× Murder charge dropped against one of two men allegedly involved in Regal Cinemas shooting on Dec. 2

YORK COUNTY — A murder charge against one of two men accused of participating in a deadly shooting at a West Manchester Township movie theater last December has been dropped, court documents show.

Jalen Bellaflores, 19, of Conewago Township, is still charged with a felony count of hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice in connection to the incident, documents say, but prosecutors say the police investigation into the Dec. 2 shooting of Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas did not support a homicide charge against him.

Anu-Malik Johnson, 21, of York, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a firearm in connection to White’s shooting, court documents say. Johnson was arrested in New Jersey on Dec. 18. Police say it was Johnson who shot White.

Johnson’s preliminary hearing was delayed earlier this month, court documents say.

Bellaflores remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail after his attorney’s request for unsecured bail at a hearing this week was denied by District Judge Keith L. Albright. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 21.

According to the police investigation of the incident, witnesses said Johnson and Bellaflores were sitting in the movie theater when White and his girlfriend entered and sat in the back row. Seconds later, the criminal complaint affidavit said, Johnson got out of his seat, walked to the back row, and began shooting, continuing to fire as he headed toward the theater exit.

White was struck and killed at the scene. A bystander was also hit by gunfire, sustaining a gunshot wound to the face. The bystander suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to the complaint.

Police say White and Johnson knew one another and there was “animosity” between them.