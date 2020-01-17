PennDOT gearing up for weekend winter weather

YORK TOWNSHIP — PennDOT is preparing for light snow accumulation ahead of the weekend. Officials said their main concern for this storm was snow mixing with sleet to create icy road conditions.

On Jan. 17 PennDOT had 310 trucks across eight counties salting state roads, especially bridges, ramps and other trouble spots. The agency is not planning on using plows unless more snow falls than is currently expected. Even so, officials urged everyone to stay off the roads Saturday if possible.

“Allow yourself extra time if you do need to go out. Make sure you take a look at traffic cameras, weather conditions, travel conditions across the area,” said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler. “If it takes you an hour to get somewhere, maybe leave an hour and a half just to be sure.”

At a Giant Food Store in York Township, shoppers were adding snow supplies to their grocery bags, like rock salt, water and extra food.

“Whatever kind of storm`s coming through, you really have to prep and think about what you`re going to do when there`s ice,” said Jefferson resident Jennifer Riffle.

Riffle said she wanted to be prepared for ice on the ground.

“I have to clear paths and just make sure all the water heaters are working and so forth,” Riffle said.

One husband is flying out of town for the weekend, so he bought his wife one extra item.

“Most of my preparations were making sure I had somebody shoveling the snow and then also picking up some flowers,” said the husband, Darren Smith of York. “That way she`s [reminde] that`s she`s happy with me while I`m gone.”

PennDOT crews will be out from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. tomorrow morning with more road treatments.