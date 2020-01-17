× Police investigating after several parked vehicles shot with BB gun in Lancaster, causing nearly $3,000 in damage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating after nearly $3,000 in damage was caused to several parked cars.

According to police, the cars were parked in the 300 block of North Broad Street in Lancaster and were shot with a BB gun.

Authorities say that the damage caused to the vehicles is estimated to be about $2,800.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they’re asked to contact police.