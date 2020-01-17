Police investigating after several parked vehicles shot with BB gun in Lancaster, causing nearly $3,000 in damage

Posted 10:07 AM, January 17, 2020, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating after nearly $3,000 in damage was caused to several parked cars.

According to police, the cars were parked in the 300 block of North Broad Street in Lancaster and were shot with a BB gun.

Authorities say that the damage caused to the vehicles is estimated to be about $2,800.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they’re asked to contact police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.