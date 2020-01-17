Report: Jason Garrett agrees to become NY Giants offensive coordinator

NEW YORK — Ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has agreed to become the New York Giants offensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Garrett joins first-year head coach Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Judge spent the past eight seasons in New England as the Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. Graham was the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator last season and also had stints in New England, with the Giants in New York, and Green Bay.

Garrett will inherit an offense that ranked 18th in passing and 19th in rushing in 2019.

Then rookie quarterback Daniel Jones tossed for over 3,000 yards in 13 starts. He threw 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and lost 11 fumbles.

Saquon Barkley rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns last season. He also hauled in two scores.

New York finished the 2019 season with a 4-12 record.