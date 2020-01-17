Eight Harrisburg residents indicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Eight Harrisburg residents have been indicted on drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that the following people were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges:

Qushawn Brown, 28

Wesley Garner, 26

Anderson Ortiz, 20

Tyquann Langston, 24

Donza Brown, 56

Jaionne Miller, 19

Adieas Johnson, 31

Kaleaf Brown, 24

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, the accused allegedly ran a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2018 to the present in the Harrisburg area.

Authorites say that the members of this conspiracy were affiliated with a music group, “Never Forget Loyalty” or “NFL.”

As a part of the drug trafficking operation, the “NFL” posted videos on YouTube that were filmed locally around the Harrisburg area. In those videos, members of the group brandished assault rifles, machine guns, and pistols with extended magazine clips.

The group also displayed cash and drugs in the videos in question.

Authorities say that the accused admitted to law enforcement details about their drug trafficking activities and the group’s willingness to act violently against rivals.

The maximum penalty of law is life imprisonment for these crimes.

These charges were announced at a press conference at the Dauphin County Courthouse today at 11:00 a.m.