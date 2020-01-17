× York City Schools: No threat directed at William Penn HS despite ‘generic message’ being sent to students

YORK — William Penn Senior High School was secure Friday, and students and staff are safe despite a “generic message” being sent to students at the high school, according to York City School District.

The school district said in a post on its website that there was no threat directed to the high school and all of its safety security protocols are in place.

“A generic message was sent to students at William Penn via social media,” the post read. “At no point in time was a threat directed to William Penn Senior High School.

“All of our safety security protocols are in place. The building is secure, students and staff are safe. Students will be dismissed at their regular time.”