× York County man accused of inappropriately touching juvenile girl

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged an 80-year-old York County man with indecent assault and corruption of minors after a 16-year-old girl accused of of having inappropriate contact with her over a four-year period from 2015 to 2019, State Police say.

Richard Milton Leber, of Seven Valleys, was charged Thursday, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

The investigation was launched after police received a Childline Report, the complaint states.

Police say Leber, who was a friend of the victim’s family, allegedly told the girl several times that she is “so pretty” and that he loved her. He would then attempt to touch and hug her and asked if he could touch her breasts and buttocks until she yelled for him to stop, according to police.

He would then get angry when the victim told him no, the victim reported to police.

The alleged incidents were reported to police in May 2019, police say.