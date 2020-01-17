× York County man found guilty of first-degree murder

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A York County man has been found guilty in the murder of Edwin Pacheco-Ruiz.

The jury convicted Willie Peterson, 29, of first-degree murder in the May 2017 death of Pacheco-Ruiz.

According to the criminal complaint, Pacheco-Ruiz was driving in the area of Tremont and Princess Streets, when Peterson flagged his car down and got into the back of his car.

Peterson fired multiple shots, hitting Pacheco-Ruiz in the neck, torso and leg. The vehicle proceeded to crash on the 700 block of East Princess Street, according to police.

Authorities say Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 25 before Judge Musti Cook.

By law, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence for life in prison.