14th Annual Cops for K.O.P.S charity hockey game

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Heroes united and hit the ice for a good cause Saturday.

Derry Township Police hosted its 14th annual charity hockey game at the Giant Center. Cops for K.O.P.S. -short for "Keep Our Pipers Silent," brought together state troopers and police officers from across the state and New York City. The money raised will go to the families of officers killed in the line of duty in Pennsylvania.

"Being able to have the families show up, see the guys that are playing, the people that come to watch the game and support our cause are supporting them as their families," Mac McClurg, the organizer, said. "The money that gets donated to their families goes for their kids' educational futures. It just gives them a little peace of mind you know that people are still there, we are still here to support."

Cops for K.O.P.S has donated more than $100,000 since 2006.