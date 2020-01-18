× Woman facing charges for DUI with a child in vehicle after admitting to taking “a couple shots”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after admitting to taking “a couple shots” before driving with a child in the vehicle.

Jessica Rapp, 39, is facing endangering the welfare of a child and DUI charges for her role in the incident.

Police say that on November 16, 2019, Rapp was traveling west in the 5000 block of Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township when police noticed her vehicle was having trouble staying in its lane.

After a traffic stop was commenced, police say they noticed Rapp displaying significant signs of intoxication and the odor of alcohol emanating from her breath.

While speaking to Rapp, police noticed a child in the back passenger’s seat of the vehicle.

Rapp admitted to police that she had taken “a couple shots” of alcohol.

She was placed under arrest and taken to Cumberland County Prison where she admitted to a blood sample.

Officers say Rapp’s BAC was .222%, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Now, she will face charges.