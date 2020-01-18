Dangerous travel expected tonight, plus gusty winds picking up and frigid wind chills Sunday!

BLUSTERY SUNDAY: Get ready for the coldest air of the season to arrive. We’ve had it pretty good so far this winter with temperatures for most of the last month being above average. Now, some serious cold will be unleashed in the wake of the wintry mess we are dealing with today. Winds will be howling tomorrow out of the northwesterly direction. Typically when we see a set-up like this, it is conducive for some snow squall activity. The winds take a while to shift from westerly to northwesterly, so there is a question of when these squalls will move in and it may be too late in the day. There is a possibility of some flurry action through the day tomorrow. Winds will be gusting around 25-35 mph for most of the day and temperatures will be dropping quick. By the afternoon, our wind chills will be in the teens and the cold is here to stay! Gusty winds persist into the start of next week.

FRIGID START TO NEXT WEEK: Brutally cold temperatures expected through the first half of the first week with gusty winds making it feel like the teens! We could spend around 48 hours not climbing above the freezing mark and once you factor in the winds, it will feel so much colder. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are all likely to be frigid with the gustiest winds on Sunday, but breezy conditions still expected Monday and Tuesday as well. Get ready to bring out all of the big layers for Monday and Tuesday as wind chills in the afternoon could be in the teens! Even colder numbers are expected during the overnight period as actual air temperature will be dropping into the teens. It does not look like we’ll be breaking any records, but temperatures will for sure be below average for this time of year.

TEMPERATURES SLOWLY RECOVERING: After Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will slowly climb back above the freezing mark. We will likely stay below average through Thursday, but warmer air arrives by the end of the week. Friday is looking like a nice day with highs expected to be in the mid 40s. We’re already keeping an eye on the potential for more wintry mix next weekend. Temperatures will likely fall back into the 30s for highs on Saturday with the onset of our next winter weather system.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash