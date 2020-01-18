× Firefighter and family lose home in fire

“Our pagers activated and we heard our own address.”

A normal call for a firefighter in Pike County turned into David Prell’s nightmare on Tuesday. He and his son went out to run errands when the fire started at their home near Greentown. David’s wife Karen was at work at the time. Unfortunately, all of their pets didn’t make it out.

“The first thing was I knew our pets were in there and our dog was in a crate because he’s just a character if we leave him home alone,” said David.

“We have one cat that’s alive and he’s out. We’ve been coming here since the fire and leaving food,” said Karen Prell.

This was a tough blow to the already struggling family. Back in December, David suffered a minor stroke and hasn’t been able to work. It was a chance errand that he wasn’t home that afternoon.

“I’m so thankful because he was going to take a pain pill and lay down and take a nap. He wouldn’t be here because it went right through our bedroom,” Karen continued.

The Prell family has a lot to be thankful for, but it’s not just because they all made it out safely. They’re thankful for the support of their other family… Their first responder family.

“It’s like one big family. I don’t know how else to put it,” continued David.

“Everyone’s been so generous and kind and we have more clothes than we started with I think,” said Karen.

The Red Cross is also assisting the Prell’s during this time. There’s also a GoFundMe page set up here.

The Prells say the fire started accidentally from the woodstove. They lost a lot, but are so grateful for the community’s generosity.