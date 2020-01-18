× Here are the movies and shows coming to Peacock

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, comes with a colorful library that has a bit of everything.

The service, which was introduced on Thursday night, will offer consumers ad-supported and ad-free options and will include more than 600 films and 400 series.

The service’s free tier, “Peacock Free,” will be ad-supported and will provide 7,500 hours of programming including movies and classic shows.

“Peacock Premium” will be free to Comcast and Cox subscribers with commercials, and for everyone else it will cost $4.99 with ads and $9.99 without. The premium offering will come with 15,000 hours of programming that includes original series like the crime drama “Dr. Death” and early viewings of NBC’s late-night shows like “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Here’s some of what will be available on Peacock Premium through 2021, according to NBCUniversal:

Current Season Broadcast

America’s Got Talent: Champions

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Bring the Funny

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Council of Dads

Ellen’s Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Indebted

Law and Order: SVU

Lincoln Rhyme

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Perfect Harmony

Songland

Sunnyside

Superstore

The Blacklist

The Inbetween

The Kenan Show

The Wall

This Is Us

Titan Games

World of Dance

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Daytime broadcasts

Access Hollywood

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Days of Our Lives

Late-night “early” broadcasts

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (available at 8pm ET)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (available at 9pm ET)

News

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd

Short-form content from Today, CNBC and MSNBC

Documentaries and full seasons of “Dateline and “Lock Up”

Live channels

NBC News Now

Sky News

NBC/Sky Global News

Sports

Tokyo Olympics coverage that includes the opening and closing ceremonies as well as highlight shows (July to August 2020)

Paralympics coverage (August 2020)

Premier League games (August 2020 to May 2021)

Ryder Cup coverage (September 2020)

Peacock Originals

Drama

Angelyne

Armas De Mujer

Battlestar Galactica

Brave New World

The Capture

Dr. Death

One of Us is Lying

Comedy

The Amber Ruffin Show

A.P. Bio

Code 404

Five Bedrooms

Girls5Eva

Hitmen

Intelligence

Lady Parts

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Film)

Punky Brewster

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

The Kids Tonight Show

Who Wrote That

Kids

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Dragon Rescue Riders

DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?

Curious George

Sports

Dream Team 2020

Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte

United States of Speed

Run Through the Line

The Greatest Race

Untitled Dale Earnhardt Jr. Series

Scripted Series Library

30 Rock

A-Team

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Cheers

Covert Affairs

Crossing Jordan

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

Heroes

House

Jeff Foxworthy Show

King of Queens

Knight Rider

Law and Order

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Law and Order: SVU

Leave it to Beaver

Magnum P.I. (1980)

Married… With Children

Miami Vice (1984)

Monk

Murder She Wrote

New Amsterdam

Parenthood

Parks & Recreation

Psych

Roseanne

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Suits

Superstore

The George Lopez Show

The Mindy Project

The Office

The Purge

Two and a Half Men

Will & Grace

Yellowstone

Unscripted Series Library

American Greed

American Ninja Warrior

Bad Girls Club

Below Deck

Botched

Chrisley Knows Best

Dateline

Don’t Be Tardy

Face Off

Flipping Out

Hollywood Game Night

Hollywood Medium

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Killer Couples

Lock-Up

Married to Medicine

Million Dollar Listing

Paranormal Witness

Snapped

Southern Charm franchise

Summer House

The Profit

The Real Housewives franchise

Top Chef

Kids Library

3-2-1 Penguins

Beethoven

Care Bears

Cleopatra in Space

Curious George library

Father of the Pride

Fievel’s American Tail

He-Man & Masters of the Universe

Kody Kapow

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Maisy

New Adventures of He-Man

New Adventures of Zorro

Postman Pat

Punky Brewster (Animated)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

She-Ra

Shelley Duvall’s Bedtime Stories

The Chica Show

The Mighty Ones

TrollsTopia

Voltron Force

Voltron Defender of the Universe

Woody Woodpecker

Zafari

Hispanic Library

100 Días para Enamorarnos

Al Otro Lado Del Muro

Betty En NY

Chiquis N’ Control

Corazón Valiente

¿Dónde está Elisa?

El Barón

El Chema

El Rostro De La Venganza

Guerra de Ídolos

Historias De La Virgen Morena

José José

La Querida Del Centauro

Larrymania

Más Sabe El Diablo

Mi Familia Perfecta

Perro Amor

Preso No. 1

¿Quién es Quién?

Reina De Corazones

Relaciones Peligrosas

Santa Diabla

The Riveras

Un Poquito Tuyo

Victoria

Films