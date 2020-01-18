× Man and woman facing charges for failing to pay hotel stay in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man and a woman who failed to pay for their hotel stay are now facing theft charges.

On January 14, police were dispatched to Comfort Suites on the 1st block of Hanover Street in Carlisle for a reported theft of services.

According to police, Elizabeth Spangler, 43, and Jamie Popovits, 52, got a room on January 9 and provided two credit cards that were declined.

Spangler then agreed to pay for the room with cash, however, she never provided the payment, police say.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they informed Spangler and Popovits that the hotel needed payment or they would both be charged.

Both parties left the hotel and failed to return with the cash payment, police say.

Spangler and Popovits are now facing charges for theft by deception and theft of services.