Man turns himself in on DUI charges after hitting man at gas pump

Derrick Winbrone The driver who hit a man pumping gas turned himself in to face charges. Police say Derrick Winbrone was driving under the influence when his vehicle went off the street and barreled into a gas station.

Mike Emanuel was hit and lost his leg because of the severity of his injuries.

Winbrone apologized on his way into court.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. That was a bad mistake. I cried and everything. Man ain’t dead or nothing, his leg’s messed up though. I’m so sorry. I swear,” Winbrone said.

Winbrone is facing DUI, aggravated assault and related charges in Luzerne County.

