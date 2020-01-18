× Police discover bank robbery suspect during arrest on unrelated drug offenses in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– While investigating a suspect who was in custody on unrelated drug charges, police found that the man was also allegedly responsible for a bank robbery.

Zachery Flippo, 22, is facing robbery charges for his role on the incident.

On January 15 around 3:00 p.m., the PNC Bank in the 1300 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg was robbed by an unknown man.

Later that day, police approached Flippo for matching the description of the bank robbery suspect, and took him into charges on unrelated drug offenses.

After an investigation, police say that Flippo is responsible for the robbery as well.

Now, he will face charges.