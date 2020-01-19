6th annual Festivice wraps up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- The 6th annual Festivice wrapped up on Saturday.

The event features more than ten tons of interactive ice art, a giant slide and plenty of other activities.

York Traditions Bank sponsors the winter fun every year so anyone can attend for free.

Organizers said this festival gives people a reason to get together and have fun as a community.

"The attendance goes up every year. Word of it is starting to spread," said Doug Eppler, York Revolution marketing communications director, "People are more accustomed to this annual tradition now. Mom and Dad are looking for something to do when the kids are starting to get stirred crazy around the winter time. The beauty of it is, the beautiful ice sculptures are here frankly until mother nature says otherwise."

The cold temperatures may stick around for a few more days, so there is still another chance to visit the sculptures.