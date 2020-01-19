Diplomats win in dramatic fashion while Marauders & Blue Jays fall in snowy Saturday on the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 -- The snow and ice did not stop the college athletic calendar as local area teams took to the hardwood on a day that saw both a dramatic victory and a heartbreaking defeat .

In the PSAC Ryan Davis threw down 20 for the Marauders to lead all scorers but Shepherd edged Millersville 73-72.

Elizabethtown fell to Susquehanna University 86-74 in Landmark action.

While in the Centennial Conference Muhlenberg vistited Franklin & Marshall and Manheim Township grad Brian Hines. The former Blue Streak had a big day, 21 points. This one went to overtime and in the end it was Justin Kupa with a little pump fake and a foul line jumper at the horn to give the Dips a 74-72 victory.