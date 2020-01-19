Early morning attic fire in Bethel Township
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Crews battled a fire early this morning in Bethel Township.
According to authorities, on January 19, firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of Prescott Drive for a reported chimney fire just shortly before 3:00 a.m.
Officials say when they arrived, they found a working fire in the attic.
Firefighters were able to quickly stop the fire and prevent further damage to the house.
There is no word on any injuries.
40.366669 -76.502574