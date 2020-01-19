Early morning attic fire in Bethel Township

Posted 10:02 AM, January 19, 2020, by

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Crews battled a fire early this morning in Bethel Township.

According to authorities, on January 19, firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of Prescott Drive for a reported chimney fire just shortly before 3:00 a.m.

Officials say when they arrived, they found a working fire in the attic.

Firefighters were able to quickly stop the fire and prevent further damage to the house.

There is no word on any injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.